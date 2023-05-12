NHS Sussex celebrate the massive impact that nurses make every day this International Nursing Day

This International Nursing Day, NHS Sussex celebrates the indispensable contributions Sussex’s nursing workforce make across health and social care, and thanks nursing colleagues for their continued dedication to their patients and the nursing profession.

The significance of this year's International Nurses Day is heightened as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Over the past 75 years, nursing and midwifery staff have made monumental contributions to the NHS, constantly innovating and adapting to meet the evolving needs of patients and service users, while upholding person-centred care.

On this International Nurses Day, NHS Sussex would also like to extend heartfelt recognition to internationally educated nursing and midwifery colleagues, whose invaluable skills and experiences contribute significantly to supporting patients and their families across the NHS in Sussex.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “I want to wish all nurses working across Sussex a happy International nurses day.It's really important that we take this day to celebrate the massive impact that nurses make every day to the people and the lives of the people that we serve. You deliver care with compassion, you make sure that people are cared for and looked after, and you really engage with families. We should take the opportunity of today’s celebration to reflect on the positive impact that nurses have on our patients and our communities. It is such a significant contribution and I would like to thank all of our nurses, working extremely hard, for all that they do across Sussex.”

Natalie Bond, Clinical Operations Manager, said: “I am so proud to be a nurse, genuinely. I've been doing nursing for just over 15 years. And I honestly can say that I have never regretted my profession of choice. There have been times where it's been challenging, and we do all remain to be extremely busy. But is it rewarding? Absolutely. And I am so incredibly proud of the team that I get to support every day and making a difference for some of our most vulnerable people across Sussex. I truly wouldn't want to be in any other job.”