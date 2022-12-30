NHS Sussex urges those eligible to get their flu vaccination or Covid booster

Those eligible to make an appointment via the national booking system include people aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those deemed to be at risk. Getting a flu vaccine or Covid booster remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and hospitalisation during winter.
The national booking system for flu vaccinations and the Covid booster is on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk
Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said:
“The NHS has prepared for winter extensively with more beds, extra call handlers as well as the expansion of falls response services, control centres and respiratory hubs, but with flu hospitalisations and Covid cases on the rise, the best things you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”