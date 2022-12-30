Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

NHS Sussex urges those eligible to get their flu vaccination or Covid booster

The NHS in Sussex is asking those eligible to come forward for their flu vaccine or Covid booster as infection rates and hospitalisations continue to rise.

By Nadia QuadmaniContributor
5 minutes ago
Submit your own article to SussexWorld.co.uk
Submit your own article to SussexWorld.co.uk

Those eligible to make an appointment via the national booking system include people aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those deemed to be at risk. Getting a flu vaccine or Covid booster remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and hospitalisation during winter.

The national booking system for flu vaccinations and the Covid booster is on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk

Hide Ad

Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said:

“The NHS has prepared for winter extensively with more beds, extra call handlers as well as the expansion of falls response services, control centres and respiratory hubs, but with flu hospitalisations and Covid cases on the rise, the best things you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”