NHS Sussex urges those eligible to get their flu vaccination or Covid booster

The NHS in Sussex is asking those eligible to come forward for their flu vaccine or Covid booster as infection rates and hospitalisations continue to rise.

Those eligible to make an appointment via the national booking system include people aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those deemed to be at risk. Getting a flu vaccine or Covid booster remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and hospitalisation during winter.

The national booking system for flu vaccinations and the Covid booster is on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk

Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: