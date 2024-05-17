NHS Sussex's virtual ward programme marks milestone in delivering home-based urgent care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new report published this week sets out the positive impact on patients after the launch of virtual wards.

Virtual wards have been available in Sussex since April 2022 – and over the last year have supported more than 5,418 people to stay out of hospital and to receive care at home.

They are used by health and care partners to support an individual to avoid going into hospital in the first place, or to be able to discharge them as soon as they are medically able, and to continue to care for them at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent independent evaluation analysing more than 22,000 spells of care and found that virtual wards in South East England have significantly impacted non-elective hospital activity. On average, one non-elective admission avoided correlated with 2.5 virtual ward admissions.

Dr Andrew Hodson, interim Chief Medical Officer, at NHS Sussex said: “Virtual wards are an important part of our approach to reduce unnecessary hospital admissions, prioritise patient-centred care at home and ensure that people are being supported in the right place and by the most appropriate service across our Sussex system.

“Feedback from patients and carers has been positive, and we know that it is also having a significant impact on the way our teams work to support people across our communities.

“This independent report demonstrates the benefits of virtual wards and has provided us with valuable insights to guide our development plans for this coming year, as we work to enhance capacity, reduce demand on our hospitals, further improve patient experience, and align with NHS England ambitions for virtual wards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sussex, general virtual wards are provided by East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust (ESHT), and Sussex Community Foundation NHS Trust (SCFT) in collaboration with University Hospitals Sussex (UHSx) and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SaSH) There are also specialty pathways focused on providing care to patients with heart failure, frailty, and respiratory conditions as part of the expansion this year.