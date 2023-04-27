NHS urges people to “Save emergency services for saving lives” during bank holiday and nurses strike

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need urgent medical care that’s not an emergency to “save emergency services for saving lives” over the coming bank holiday long weekend and planned RCN strike action.

The NHS in Sussex is urging those who need urgent medical care that’s not an emergency to “save emergency services for saving lives” over the coming bank holiday long weekend and planned RCN strike action.

All health services in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand, and there continues to be a steady rise in people attending emergency departments.Bank holidays are traditionally a pressured time for all health services, and the RCN industrial action from 8pm 30 April to 8pm 2 May 2023 will add further challenges.

That’s why anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should contact NHS111 first by dialling 111 or going online to 111.nhs.uk

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face.

For those who do need help for urgent care that’s not an emergency, there are alternatives to visiting A&E across Sussex. There are several walk-in and minor injury services and urgent treatment centres available to help with illness and injury which are urgent but not life threatening.

