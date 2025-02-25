Nile Rodgers & CHIC confirmed for Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Nile Rodgers & CHIC are the latest act to join this year’s line-up at The Love Supreme Jazz Festival – Europe’s biggest greenfield jazz festival – performing on Sunday, July 6.

Spokesman Joe Baxter said: “Returning to Glynde Place, East Sussex from Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6, this year’s festival will present an expansive programme featuring established stars and fast-emerging talent from across jazz, soul, funk, R&B and beyond.”

Tickets start at £77 (day, weekend, camping and Supremium tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

“As the legendary songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, guitarist and the co-founder of CHIC, Nile Rodgers pioneered a musical language that has generated timeless anthems including Le Freak, Good Times, and Everybody Dance, among other massive hit songs. As a songwriter and producer, he has sold over 500 million albums with an incredible array of iconic songs including We Are Family (Sister Sledge), I’m Coming Out (Diana Ross), Let’s Dance (David Bowie) and Like A Virgin (Madonna). His innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk (Get Lucky), and Beyoncé (Cuff It, Levii’s Jeans) reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.

“Confirmed as the festival’s Saturday headliner is musical phenomenon Jacob Collier. The six-time Grammy-winner’s boundless creativity and electrifying live performances have earned him a huge global following, and a sold-out concert at The O2 Arena in London at the end of last year received a raft of rave reviews including five-stars from the Daily Telegraph. Collier’s Love Supreme appearance will be his only UK date of the year and marks his first major festival headline show.

“Setting the stage for Collier’s headline set on Saturday evening will be the visionary Philadelphia jam band The Roots. Famed for their heavily jazz-inflected hip-hop sound and an innovative use of live instrumentation, the rap group have served as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2014 and continue to push boundaries with their dynamic performances.

“Multi-platinum-selling neo-soul superstar Maxwell has been announced as the Sunday headliner. The 13x Grammy-nominee and triple-Grammy winner, whose debut album Urban Hang Suite propelled him to international fame in the late 90s, will close the festival on the evening of July 6 for what will be his first UK appearance in nine years and only UK date of 2025.

“The legendary Motown icon Smokey Robinson will also perform on the Sunday, returning to the UK for his first shows in over 15 years. One of the most influential figures in music history, Robinson was frontman and songwriter for Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, a group responsible for a raft of timeless hit songs including Tears of a Clown, I Second That Emotion, Tracks Of My Tears and You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me. He released numerous hit songs as a solo artist such as Being With You and Cruisin’ and during a career that has spanned over six decades has also written countless hits for other artists including The Way You Do (the Things You Do) and My Girl for the Temptations, Ain’t That Peculiar for Marvin Gaye, and My Guy for Mary Wells to name a few.

“Also performing across the weekend are chart-topping R&B vocal group behind hits like Don’t Let Go (Love) and Free Your Mind En Vogue, soul revivalists Thee Sacred Souls, US saxophone virtuoso Branford Marsalis, trailblazing rapper Sampa The Great, Chicago singer and poet Jamila Woods, jazz fusion pioneer and four-time Grammy-winning bassist Stanley Clarke, retro-soul torchbearers Durand Jones & The Indications, funk and rock trailblazers WAR (who this year celebrate 50 years since the release of their smash hit song Low Rider), the ethereal Grammy-winning Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, 5x Grammy-nominated US saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, pioneering US vocalist José James, Brazilian icon Marcos Valle, legendary Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, the genre-blurring US drummer Kassa Overall, psychedelic-R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, and star Israeli trumpeter Avishai Cohen.”