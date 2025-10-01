No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency author in Chichester

With five books a year, Sir Alexander McCall Smith admits it can be a little tricky to remember which book he is supposed to be talking about at any particular event.

But his date with Chichester will see him focus on the 26th volume in The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series. He will be in conversation with the Dean of Chichester, The Very Rev Edward Dowler on Saturday, October 25 at 13:00 in the Nave in Chichester Cathedral. Tickets are £15, with concessions available for students. Available from the Cathedral.

With more than 100 books to his name including fiction, poetry, short stories, and children’s books, his literary career has spanned more than two decades, with his writing celebrated for its warmth, wit and gentle wisdom.

“I do enjoy these events,” he says. “The conversations are always different and it is always useful for an author to talk to readers, to hear what they think about characters and sometimes to hear which characters they would want to get rid of! They make suggestions and give criticisms, occasionally suggestions that I might not be able to act on!”

In Sydney, someone suggested that one particular character really ought to meet with an accident involving a bulldozer!

“For quite a few years now I've been writing five books a year. Certainly over the last 20 years I've been doing between three and five, but more recently it has been five. I have different series which means that I have to divide the year into periods where I am working on a particular series. The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series has a very firm publication date every year. That doesn't get moved around but some of the others can be more flexible.

“But I think I can do that because if I'm writing a number of different books I will have a different voice for each series. I have a number of authorial voices that emerge but if you're writing multiple books in a series you do have to be careful about issues of continuity and consistency which gets more and more difficult. You've got to be careful to remember what has happened with the characters.

“But I'm probably no different to most authors. I do have lots of ideas and I have a couple of notebooks on my desk where I write them down. The ideas go into the notebooks and then I develop them as I write them but I certainly have to have a regime or maybe a ritual. I write every day and you really can't wait for the muse to tap you on the shoulder. If you do that you will discover that she's often engaged elsewhere. So there is a lot of structured work that involves sitting down and writing, and I usually write between 2,000 to 3,000 words a day.”

And all this after a very different career. Sir Alexander was Professor of Medical Law at the University of Edinburgh: “It was obviously quite different but I was writing academic articles and I was involved with areas of law that were very interesting. But I would not say that it's a complete contrast, and I do think that an author has to have a background, that you do have to have had a job and a life.

“I used to write in my spare time to start with and that was fine and then the books took off in quite a dramatic fashion. So I thought that I needed to make a decision as to what I was going to do in the future. I decided that I would take an unpaid leave of absence from my chair at the university. I had intended to return to my career but the books took off. But I did enjoy it the academic work and there are certain aspects of it that I do miss.”

A selection of Sir Alexander’s books will be available for purchase on the day from St Olav’s Christian Bookshop.