No. 10 visit for Newhaven Chamber President

Newhaven Chamber members have been busy this year both locally and further afield.
By Julia JohnsonContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Larry, No 10s cat.Larry, No 10s cat.
After a trip up to London on September 12 for the 78th Anniversary of Viet Nam National Day at the British Museum, a few days later Chamber President Mike Shorer and Vice President Annie Lorys were fortunate enough to be able to visit No. 10 and No. 11 Downing Street where they were shown around the state rooms in both buildings, posed for photos outside that famous door – and even met Larry, the No. 10 cat!

They will be up in London again on December 1 along with nine other Newhaven Chamber members to attend the National SME Awards Event at Wembley Stadium where Newhaven Chamber are in the Finals in the Best Networking Group of the Year category.

Mike Shorer, Chamber President said: “It has been an amazing and exciting year for the Chamber – to be part of Newhaven as we see it grow and transform; to be reinforcing our links with Vietnam, a visit to No. 10 and to top it all, to be in the Finals of a National Awards competition! I am so proud of everything that the Chamber has achieved this year.”

