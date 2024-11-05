No bumps in the night - just 'eerie-sistable' shows - Terror-ific Hallowe'en Circus at the East Sussex School of Circus Arts

Zombies, ghouls, ghosts and spooks were out in full force for two Spooktacular Hallowe'en fright nights on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th October at Sussex’s only Big Top circus school, the Hailsham-based East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA).

The School’s iconic red and white Big Top tent saw ESSCA students all expertly defy gravity, chillingly balance, scarily tumble and terrifyingly juggle and hula as they performed and delivered their petrifyingly spooktacular performances to mesmerised audiences.

“Our two Hallowe'en Circus evenings great successes – both were sold out shows,” said Renato Pires, the Owner and Founder of ESSCA. “The ESSCA students skilfully transformed into a cast of devilish creatures – demonic clowns, ghostly spectres, ghouls, zombies - and even Wednesday Addams – made an appearance.”

The amazingly talented ESSCA students put on a spine-chillingly creepy and daring show, full of ‘fang-tastic’ tricks and mesmerising treats, with the group opening the Halloween Circus with a jaw-dropping number, reminiscent of a Cirque du Solei piece.

Alisha Bristow's Silks Performance at ESSCA's 2024 Halloween Circus

Taking on the ever funny role of the famous Circus Clown was 18-year-old Jada Lynch, who not only warmed up the crowds whilst cleverly and simultaneously setting up safety mats and equipment for her circus classmates, but also had The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, taking part in a comedy skit, which had everyone in stitches.

As the Hallowe'en Spooktacular got underway, award-winning Acrobat Daniel Akira gave an outstanding performance which highlighted his balance, agility, strength, coordination and flexibility. He was joined by Leonor Sousa, who skilfully controlled not one, not two but a stack of hula hoops, before working with Daniel on a sequence of partner-based acrobatic gravity-defying manoeuvres.

Alisha Bristow (22), who has been studying at ESSCA since September, took to the air on the Silks, and performed a beautifully breathtaking and exquisitely choreographed routine. An upbeat 37-year old Chris Lavender was in the Circus Ring on his feet and on a sliding board, balancing and juggling an array of items which had the audience enthralled.

The Clown and Acrobat section amazed the crowds - ghosts and zombies levitated and flew over obstacles - and each other – with grace and ease. The mood darkened with suspense as Stephanie Street, who has been studying at ESSA since September, entered the Circus Ring as the iconic Wednesday Addams. Stephanie had Wednesday’s movements and mannerisms off to a tee, before elegantly gliding on to The Hoop for a daring aerial display.

Stephanie Street as Wednesday Addams at ESSCA's 2024 Spooktacular Halloween Circus

Next in the Circus Ring was 19-year-old Summer Spice, who stylishly – and to the untrained eye - precariously - balanced and contorted with style on the Hand Canes. Then, Jada the Circus Clown returned, expertly whizzing around the Ring on a two wheeled hoverboard, before surprising everyone with a spectacularly complicated and daring trapeze routine.

As the closing musical numbers resounded throughout the Big Top, the applause was deafening as the students took their bows, before leading the audience in a special Halloween Dance to The Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“All the ESSCA students gave 110%,” added Renato. “They all spent every moment they could rehearsing and polishing their routines and performances. Their timing, skills and everything they brought to the Circus Ring over the two nights was outstanding.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, their ‘dead-ication’ to each discipline and each element of their performances showed such maturity, professionalism and commitment to their craft. I am so proud of each and every one of them."