'No casualties' confirmed as multiple fire crews respond to fire at property in Billingshurst

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed there have been ‘no casualties’ at a property fire in Billingshurst.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service deployed crews from Billingshurst, Horsham, and Crawley to attend the blaze on Marles Lane.

They were joined by the incident command unit from Haywards Heath Fire Station, and firefighters from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed the fire has been extinguished, but crews from Billingshurst and Horsham Fire Stations have remained on the scene.

Drivers have been advised by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to continue avoiding the area for the time being.

A statement posted on West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Twitter account said: “The fire is now out, and we have just two crews from @station49fire and @Horshamfire on scene.

“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.

“Please continue to avoid the area for the time being.”