No hard sell – inaugural event will be a car show with a difference

The last four years have seen a remarkable surge in demand for electric vehicles in the UK – new registrations of plug-in cars increased from 3,500 in 2013 to more than 137,000 by March 2018.

Now, Sussex motorists can see if going electric is right for them at the first Lewes Electric Car Show on Saturday, April 21, held in Harvey’s Brewery Rear Yard (11am-2pm).

The event, which is being hosted by Transition Town Lewes and community energy company Ovesco, will showcase a range of electric and hybrid cars – all owned by local residents.

Visitors will have an opportunity to quiz owners about the practicalities of owning an electric car, including cost and charging.

Models featured include a Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Hyundai and Smart car.

Visitors can also attend a talk (in the Phoenix Centre, 12-1pm), providing an introduction to electric and hybrid cars and a look into what the future may hold for electric vehicles. A panel will be on hand to answer questions.

Organiser Julia Waterlow, of Transition Town Lewes, said: “We wanted to hold a car show where people wouldn’t be getting a hard sell from salespeople. Instead this is an opportunity to chat to ordinary drivers about the realities of owning and running an electric car.

“We’re delighted that so many local electric and hybrid car owners have given their time to take part and we hope it inspires lots more people to go electric. It’s urgent that we move away from petrol-fuelled vehicles not only because of their contribution to climate change but also the impact on air quality in our towns and cities.”

Local resident Roger Ross has been researching electric and hybrid cars for a number of years. He finally took the leap by acquiring a Tesla S which he says offers “seamless and thrilling acceleration”.

His home in Rodmell is equipped with an array of solar panels which in theory, he says, means he is driving “energy free”.

He said: “For me, acquiring an electric car was about making positive change and being an example. I waited a long time for the car I really liked. It’s also been about giving myself a treat.”

For more information please visit www.transitiontownlewes.org