No trains between Uckfield and Crowborough

The signalling system in the area of Greenhurst Junction has failed. This is north of Buxted, and means trains cannot run between Crowborough, Buxted and Uckfield in either direction at present.
Disruption is expected until approximately 11am (Tuesday, June 14), Southern Rail said.
Services on the Uckfield line route will run between Crowborough and London Bridge only.
You will need to use an alternative route.
Please leave at least 30 minutes of additional time for your journey.
Unfortunately, replacement road transport is not available from any of the suppliers.
Southern tickets will be valid at no extra cost on:
Brighton & Hove Buses on Routes 28 & 29 between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough town centre, Eridge and Tunbridge Wells
Southeastern services between Frant, Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge and London Bridge
Alternative Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink services on any reasonable route, including services via Lewes and Haywards Heath