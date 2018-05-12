Nominate endangered buildings in Sussex

The Victorian Society is asking Sussex residents to nominate threatened Victorian buildings for the 2018 Top 10 Endangered Buildings List.

Now in its eleventh year, the annual campaign encourages people across the UK to nominate Victorian buildings in their area they feel are under threat, whether from neglect, insensitive redevelopment or even demolition.

A shortlist of the ten most endangered Victorian buildings in the country is then chosen by architecture and conservation experts, and the buildings in that list are given valuable publicity would could help save them.

Griff Rhys Jones, president of the Victorian Society, said: “Every day we walk past at-risk Victorian and Edwardian buildings and regret their unfortunate state, wishing there was something we could do to help: the Top 10 campaign is the perfect opportunity to do so.

“Nominated buildings which make the final list get valuable publicity which, as previous examples show every day, can be just the push they need towards salvation. So send in your nominations today!”

Buildings from the South East which have appeared in previous Top 10 lists include Brighton’s Madeira Terraces, which last year surpassed its £400,000 crowdfunding goal as part of the Save Madeira Terrace campaign, and The Hammerhead Crane in Cowes, Isle of Wight.

The Victorian society has supported proposals submitted in October last year seek to repair and consolidate the Grade II*-listed crane, but objected to plans to demolish the building which housing what remains of the switch gear as part of the Medina Yard development.

Nominations should be sent in via to media@victoriansociety.org.uk or by post to The Victorian Society, 1 Priory Gardens, London W4 1TT.

The threatened buildings must be built between 1837 and 1914.

Submissions must contain the building’s name/location, the year it was built, a brief description of its history and/or architecture, and why it should be in the Top 10 i.e. the threat it is under, and at least one good photo.

The deadline for nominations is Friday July 13. It is not a voting system – each nomination is afforded equal weight. The final Top 10 list will be announced on Wednesday September 12.