Nominations are now open for the annual West Sussex Care Awards

It's that time of year again, when West Sussex Partners in Care asks you to nominate the care heroes in social care.
The past three years have been incredibly challenging for the sector, but it has also shown how hardworking, resilient and dedicated the care sector workforce is.
Every year, judges are honoured to have the opportunity to read some of the most inspiring stories and share the best of them at the annual award ceremony.
This year promises to be bigger and better than ever. The glittering ceremony will be held at the Field Place Manor House and Barns on March 30 with plans well underway for a night to remember.
The categories for 2023 are as follows:
Ancillary Worker Award Best Practice Award Care Team Award Care Worker Award Nursing in Social Care Award Clerical Worker Award Registered Manager Award Support Worker Award Unsung Hero Award
All the details including nomination forms can be found on the website at www.westsussexpartnersincare.org/wspic-accolades-2023/