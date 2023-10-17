North Chailey fire: five appliances attend incident at industrial unit
A fire broke out at an industrial unit in North Chailey last night (Monday, October 16).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a fire at Railway Lane at 4.04pm.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and all persons were accounted for. There were five appliances in attendance with crews using six BA (breathing apparatus), foam, one hose reel and two jets.
“As of 7.39pm the incident has been scaled down to 1 pump cooling down the site and the fire investigation is now commencing.”