A fire broke out at an industrial unit in North Chailey last night (Monday, October 16).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a fire at Railway Lane at 4.04pm.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and all persons were accounted for. There were five appliances in attendance with crews using six BA (breathing apparatus), foam, one hose reel and two jets.