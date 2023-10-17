BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

North Chailey fire: five appliances attend incident at industrial unit

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in North Chailey last night (Monday, October 16).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a fire at Railway Lane at 4.04pm.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and all persons were accounted for. There were five appliances in attendance with crews using six BA (breathing apparatus), foam, one hose reel and two jets.

“As of 7.39pm the incident has been scaled down to 1 pump cooling down the site and the fire investigation is now commencing.”