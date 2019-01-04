North Street Quarter in Lewes – demolition work set to begin

The North Street Quarter development in Lewes has received confirmation from the planning authority that the pre-commencement planning conditions for Phase 1 of the scheme have been met.

This is a big step forward in the scheme’s progress as work to prepare the ground for development can now begin.

The work to demolish some of the buildings in Phase 1 – units 8-11 Phoenix Place – is due to start on January 7 and is expected to be completed at the end of February.

There will not be any road closures. During the demolition the contractors will seek to salvage parts of the old ironworks that have historical interest. The majority of the Phase 1 demolition will take place once a developer has been appointed later in the year.

Phase 1 of the scheme includes the construction of the health hub, with a public car park below, business units for creative industries and 238 homes, including the majority of the affordable housing. As well as much needed homes and the new community health facility for 26,000 patients, the North Street Quarter scheme is contributing additional benefits to the town. These include completion of the flood defences, improvements to highways and upgrading Pells Recreation Ground and Malling Fields.

The remainder of the site (Phases 2 & 3) comprising 178 homes will be developed after Phase 1.

The next step for North Street Quarter’s landowners, Lewes District Council and North Street Quarter Ltd, is to appoint a developer to build the scheme according to the approved plans.