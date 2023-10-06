BREAKING
Northgate car park in Chichester to close for the annual Sloe Fair

The Northgate car park in Chichester will be closing for a couple of days to enable the annual Sloe Fair to take place.
By Thomas CarrContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
The event is organised by The Showman’s Guild and is one of the earliest recorded fairs in Chichester.

The car park will close at 6pm on Wednesday 18 October 2023 and re-open at 12 noon on Saturday 21 October 2023. During this time no vehicles will be able to use the car park.

People who have an X roving season ticket will still be able to park in the council’s two other long stay car parks, Basin Road and the Cattle Market in the area beyond the mini roundabout.

Northgate car park will close from 6pm 18 October until midday 21 October

“The Sloe Fair goes back hundreds of years and was granted by King Henry I to Ralph de Luffa, Bishop of Chichester and is believed to be named after the Sloe tree which grew in fields by Northgate on the original site,” explains Councillor Harsha Desai, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Place. “We have already advised season ticket holders of the temporary closure and alternative parking arrangements during this period, and we would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation while the car park is closed.”

