Northgate car park in Chichester to close for the annual Sloe Fair

The Northgate car park in Chichester will be closing for a couple of days to enable the annual Sloe Fair to take place.

The event is organised by The Showman’s Guild and is one of the earliest recorded fairs in Chichester.

The car park will close at 6pm on Wednesday 18 October 2023 and re-open at 12 noon on Saturday 21 October 2023. During this time no vehicles will be able to use the car park.

People who have an X roving season ticket will still be able to park in the council’s two other long stay car parks, Basin Road and the Cattle Market in the area beyond the mini roundabout.

