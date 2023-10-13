Not easily rattled – creepy crawlies visit Hailsham care home

In preparation for Halloween, residents at a care home in Hailsham were surprised by a host of unusual visitors.

The team at Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, invited local organisation, Zoolabs to lead an un-bug-lievable ‘show and tell’ workshop with residents.

On the day, a host of creepy crawlies, including snakes and cockroaches, walked, crawled and slithered their way into the care home to surprise everyone. Not afraid of trying something new, residents were quick to get hands-on with the unusual arrivals while an expert talked them through each creature and their food preferences.

Patricia Bryan, a resident at Bowes House, said, “I enjoyed the snake the most as it was not something I have ever touched before. It was so soft, and not slimy like I expected.”

Patricia Bryan holding a snake during the visit

Jonathan Johnson, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “We know we have many residents with a keen interest in animals, so we invited Zoolabs to provide a fun animal therapy session.

“Residents were fascinated by the chance to get so close to such a variety of animals and many were even brave enough to hold the creepy crawlies they brought with them. We know just how beneficial animal therapy can be for older people, especially for those living with dementia. Being close to animals can help lift a person’s mood and encourage social interaction.

“It was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone’s faces and we can’t wait to see what animals will sign our guest book next!”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has it very own cinema and hairdressers and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out

To find out more about Bowes House contact Senior Customer Relations Manager Karen Milligan, on 01323 888 611 or email [email protected]