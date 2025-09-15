Not so much "a mass as a jazz homage to God" - Chichester Cathedral

Arundel’s Phoenix Big Band combine with Brighton16 to offer Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert on a very special night in Chichester Cathedral.

Tickets are available from the cathedral for the concert on Saturday, September 27 at 19:30 – their third performance of the piece.

Brighton16 offers a 16-voice chamber choir of experienced choral singers from across Sussex, whose aim is simple: to perform chamber choir works to the very highest standards.

They will share the stage with the Phoenix Big Band, a 17-piece big band based in Arundel and established more than 50 years ago. The band play regularly across Sussex – and will be back in Chichester for a Glenn Miller show in The Minerva this November.

Phoenix Big Band MD Mike Carey said: “Matt Jelf, who runs Brighton16, was looking at doing Ellington’s Sacred Concert. He put out feelers for a big band that could perform with them. It's a piece for big band as well as choir. I was alerted to the opportunity and we met up and I saw that we shared the same passion.

“We performed it three years ago in Brighton and it was just so good. It was so well received. Everybody said that they loved the experience and we just thought that we must go and perform it in Arundel the next year. We did that. We performed at St Nicholas church in 2024. We enjoyed it so much that somebody said we should try to do it in Chichester Cathedral.”

It's an exciting challenge: “Hopefully we're not going to be complacent. We've had a busy year but we have stoked the fire of Ellington every now and again. They're all competent professional players. We will have had a few rehearsals with the big band independently and we will come together on the day.

“It really is a joyous piece. Ellington was quite a religious character. He wrote three of these Sacred Concerts and he considered them to be his finest works. A couple of Danish composers have brought together the best elements of the three into one performance and that's what we are doing. It is recognised that they were a little bit nebulous when Ellington did them, and these Danish composers have formalised them into a single performance.

“And it is really joyous to have a 16-piece chorus and a 17-piece big band and a tap dancer! The challenge will be getting the balance between voices and instruments right. The tempo changes are quite challenging. Some of them are very fast but it's really exciting to do and it's very uplifting and it's also great to have the tap dancer. I think it was quite common in that era. A tap dancer was not an unusual addition.

“Ellington’s Sacred Concert was the first time that jazz was brought into the church. It was frowned upon by some slightly more conventional church-goers but it deals with a religious subject and it is done in a faith-entrenched way. He was a really religious guy and it is a mix of faith and gospel. It is not really a mass but it is a jazz homage to God.”