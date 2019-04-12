‘Now it’s personal’ vows Ringmer marathon man after dad diagnosed with dementia

Dustcart driver Kevin Miller will be taking part in this year’s London Marathon ... and the cause he is running for is particularly close to his heart.

His father Derek has been diagnosed with dementia.

So it is fitting that Kevin is part of the Dementia Revolution team pounding 26.2 miles of the capital’s streets on Sunday, April 28. This is a charity formed from the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Kevin, of Foxglove Close, Ringmer, said: “At the age of 52 and having not run a full marathon for seven years this is a massive personal challenge for my mind and body so any support I can get would be greatly appreciated.”

The Lewes District Council employee is no stranger to stretching himself to the limits – last year he successfully took on the gruelling Everest Base Camp challenge. He continued: “My dad has been diagnosed with dementia so this is now personal.

“Research can end dementia and taking on this challenge for the Dementia Revolution is a unique opportunity to power the most ambitious dementia research endeavour the UK has ever seen.”

To support Kevin visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KevinMiller66