NSPCC urges people in West Sussex to Walk for Children as landmarks illuminated

As landmarks across the UK are set to light up green on the longest night of the year in support of the NSPCC, the charity calls on the public to rally friends and family to take part in a Walk for Children.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buildings and landmarks, including the beautiful Lancing College Chapel and historic Shoreham Fort in West Sussex, will be going green on the night of December 22 in support of the children’s charity and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

The NSPCC is calling on families and friends across the country to get together and sign up to walk 5k on December 22, or a day that works better for you, to raise vital funds for the charity and its Childline service, which will have counsellors on hand to answer life-changing calls throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Tupper, Sussex NSPCC fundraising manager, said: “We’re so grateful to Lancing College and Shoreham Fort for lighting up green for the NSPCC.

Walk for Children on the longest night of the year for children's charity the NSPCC

“Our Childline service is expecting a child to contact them every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to contact the service over the phone or internet, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

“For children facing abuse, the winter nights are dark, long and lonely, and we want all children to know that Childline is here for them, even on the darkest nights. We rely on public donations for around 90% of our funding, and by joining us on December 22 you can help Childline answer more life-changing calls.

“Whether you’re enjoying mulled wine and mince pies on the way around, wearing reindeer antlers, Santa hats or light-up accessories, or just pulling on your warmest coats and hats and enjoying the view, you’ll be helping Childline be a lifeline for children this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While children are at home for the holidays, they are cut off from other support systems, which means the Childline service is vitally important this Christmas.

Lancing College Chapel lit up for the NSPCC's Walk for Children on a previous year.

Last Christmas, Childline delivered more than 1,000 high-risk counselling sessions, with 64% of high-risk calls and web chats during that period coming in after dark. Childline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, even over Christmas.

Sharon Penfold, Secretary for Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “I have supported the Lancing Branch of the NSPCC for well over a decade and am always amazed to hear of the incredible work the NSPCC are continuously doing, to help our young people in their time of need.

“At their AGM this year it struck me that we, the Friends of Shoreham Fort, could join Lancing College in supporting the NSPCC, by turning Shoreham Fort green on the longest night of the year. By engaging in such a unique way, we hope we can help raise awareness of those children who won’t be celebrating Christmas but will be suffering at the hands of their abusers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, hundreds of people walked 5k on the longest night of the year and raised over £100,000 to help fund vital NSPCC services, like Childline.

A Lancing College spokesperson said: “We are delighted that on 22 December – the longest night of the year – we will be lighting the Chapel green to continue to show our longstanding support for the NSPCC, and to highlight the NSPCC’s Walk for Children taking place that night to raise funds to help vulnerable children suffering abuse over the Christmas season.”

It costs £10 to sign up for Walk for Children and participants are asked to try and raise £100 to help fund the charity’s vital work and keep more children safe this Christmas. Everyone who signs up will receive a fundraising pack with everything needed to plan a walk, resources to use on the day, and an NSPCC t-shirt.