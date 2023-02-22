Nude Goose skincare firm celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with gift bags for Horsham’s nurses.

Nude Goose, the Horsham based manufacturer and retailer of 100 per cent natural skincare products, has celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day in Horsham.

Mark Clover and Amy Walter handing out free Chococo’s hot chocolate vouchers in Horsham Town Centre

Keen to rejoice in kindness and encourage other random acts of goodness around the town, the company gave 100 gift bags to treat the nurses at Horsham and East Surrey Hospitals.

On Friday morning, the dedicated Nude Goose team was also putting smiles on shoppers faces by handing out free Chococo’s hot chocolate vouchers in the pedestrian area, outside Fat Face in Horsham Town Centre.

Instigated by Amy Walter a local beautician who runs KA Beauty and Mark Clover, a web designer who runs Sussex Marketing; Mark explained the idea and why they wanted to pay forward kindness on this special day.

Mark said: “Several of our friends who work as nurses have mentioned that they suffered more with dry cracked hands since the start of the pandemic, because of their increased use of hand sanitiser. Our Nude Goose Calming Balm is exceptionally moisturising and we have received fantastic feedback from everyone who has used it.

“We were selling our skincare range in Chichester market recently and a nurse from St Richards Hospital approached us with very dry, itchy hands. He tried a sample and we recommended he purchase some of our calming balm to help moisturise his hands. He came back to our stall an hour later extremely happy, showing us how flexible his hand movement now was. He immediately bought another tin.

“This gave us the idea of making some small gift bags, containing some Calming Balm and a small chocolate bar, to give out to nurses at local hospitals. And the hot chocolate? We just thought it would be a great random act. Everyone loves hot chocolate on a cold spring day.”

For Amy, the best bit about the whole activity has been the response from the nurses. “It has made us realise how very worthwhile, and needed, our small act of kindness was” she said. “One email from a nurse called Lucy was really special for us as she wrote; “What can I say. Thank you so, so much. You reduced some nurses to tears today, they feel so demotivated and unappreciated, and your gift bag just made them feel so special xxx. Thank you so much. Xx”

Nude Goose started trading in December 2022, with the range being developed over the last 3 years. All of the water-less skincare products are 100 per cent natural and great for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. Free from chemicals and free from preservatives, the company is also proud to champion an ‘Earth-First’ approach and uses recyclable materials wherever possible too.