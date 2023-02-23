Number of companies In West Sussex hits 'record high'

Figures just released show that the number of companies in West Sussex hit a record high during 2022 – making it one of the UK’s most successful counties.

The total number of registered companies in West Sussex rose to 58,763 over the last 12 months, showing an increase of 2.0% on 2021. During the year 6,136 new businesses were established.

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Mid Sussex formed the highest number of new businesses (1,211), followed by Horsham (970) and Crawley (909).

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “It is great to be able to celebrate a record high number of businesses based in West Sussex.

“The last few years have been turbulent for businesses, with inflation and a cautious economic outlook following the impact of the pandemic. However, in these figures we see evidence of the ambition, creativity and resilience of entrepreneurs in West Sussex, as well as the benefits from the county’s support for a range of enterprises.

“This positivity is mirrored in the overall picture for the UK which saw a record number of new companies established during 2022, exceeding 800,000 for the very first time.”

The UK saw 805,141 new companies, compared to 771,617 in 2021, which represents an increase of 4.3% and brings the total number of companies to 5,236,227.

Dissolutions of UK companies totalled 578,679, down on 2021 when 606,912 were recorded, suggesting that new and existing businesses are adapting to survive in a post-pandemic business environment.

To see a more detailed picture of company formations in West Sussex – including a full local breakdown, visit: informdirect.co.uk/company-formations-2022/west-sussex/

To see the report in full, visit: informdirect.co.uk/company-formations-2022/

