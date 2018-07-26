Nursery raises funds for Chestnut Tree children’s hospice

Children and staff from a nursery in Hellingly have presented Chestnut Tree children’s hospice with a cheque for £2,000.

Bunny Run Childcare raised the money during its charity week which involved the children taking part in a variety of sponsored sporting activities.

The imaginative events included a ‘how long can you stand like a flamingo’ competition, with the winning time being one minute 34 seconds.

A woodland walk was a favourite with the children, families and friends were invited to join the nursery tots on their journey through the trees in search of bunnies.

Nursery manager, Angela Harland, said: “Every year we choose a different charity to support, and this year it was the children’s hospice.

“We held a week of activity which the children loved.

“One of the games was ‘how many different pieces of fruit can you try?’”

One of the children’s parents works for Santander, the company added £140 to the fundraising pot.

The nursery topped up the amount raised to make £2,000.

Ms Harland said once they had collected the money they sat the children down and showed them where their sponsorship money will be going.

“We believe it is right to explain to the children that not everyone has everything they need,” she said.

Georgina Cook from Chestnut Tree House visited the nursery to collect the cheque.

She said: “It is wonderful to come and visit the children and see them reading in their woodland setting.

“On behalf of everyone at Chestnut Tree I would like to say a huge thank you to the children, their parents, carers and the staff of Bunny Run for all their support.”

Bunny Run childcare will be continuing to support the hospice as one of the members of staff, Claire Turner, will be parachuting out of an plane in October.

Donations are being collected at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claireturner1979 .

The children’s hospice provides children with the best possible quality of life, no matter how short that might be.

It costs £3.5 million a year to provide services for the whole family, including psychological and bereavement support, end of life and short break care as well as sibling support. In Sussex there are estimated to be 1,000 families with life-limited children.

This year Chestnut Tree House is celebrating 15 years of caring for children and young people in Sussex.

Find out more at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk