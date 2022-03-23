Nutley fire: six hectares of countryside ‘severely damaged’

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked people to avoid the area yesterday after they were called to a blaze in Pippingford Park at around 1.25pm.

A fire service spokesperson announced on Twitter at 7.40pm that crews had left the scene.

“Over six hectares of countryside was severely damaged due to this fire,” said the spokesperson.

The scene of the Nutley wildfire on Tuesday, March 22. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service is now urging everyone to be ‘wildfire aware’ and to look after the countryside.

“At the peak of the fire, we had firefighters from Crowborough, Uckfield, Heathfield and Seaford in attendance with support from West Sussex Fire & Rescue,” said a spokesperson.

The fire affected a large piece of countryside (six hectares) and firefighters used specialist equipment (flexpacks, water tenders and Land Rovers with Hose Reels) to access and extinguish the fire,” they said.

“We also received support from Sussex Police who supplied drone equipment, which was used to locate the source of the fire and identify any flare ups,” they added.

Following on from the current wildfire warning in place for East Sussex this week, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is asking members of the public to be ‘wildfire aware’ and to be considerate when disposing rubbish and cigarettes, and to think carefully about using a disposable barbecue in the countryside.

The fire service has provided these ‘top tips’:

Avoid using open fires in the countryside.

Sunlight shining through glass can start large fires – take glass bottles home or put them in a waste or recycling bin.

Keep young children and ball games away from barbecues.

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly.

Only use barbecues in suitable and safe areas and never leave them unattended.

Ensure that your barbecue is fully extinguished and cold before disposing of the contents.

Only picnic in designated areas.

Obey safety signs.

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

If people see a fire in the countryside they are urged to dial 999 immediately and not to attempt to tackle the fire.

People should also give a map reference if possible or landmark and wait for the arrival of the fire service or ranger in a safe location near a road or carpark.

Visit www.esfrs.org to find out more.