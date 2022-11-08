Oak Grove College in Worthing receives generous donation

Despite the dreadful weather, club members presented a cheque to the Friends of Oak Grove charity on Tuesday, November 7. Donations to help young students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities are vital at this difficult time of cutbacks. Items funded through charitable donations include an Acheeva bed, immersive room and outdoor gym/play equipment.

We thank the scooter club for choosing a small, but vital, local school charity. Every penny will be spent wisely. If you are a local Company able to fundraise for us we would love to hear from you!