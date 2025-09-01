Observer editor Graham Brooks - joy at the end of a life beautifully lived

There was sadness in his passing, but there was also joy at the end of a life beautifully lived.

Long-serving Chichester Observer editor Graham Brooks, who died at the weekend at the age of 95, will long be remembered as a true gentleman, says his son Nigel. His death was “incredibly peaceful” – and befitted his life.

“I was just thinking that he was such an amazing dad and gentlemen, and I just feel so privileged that he was in my life for so long. So many people have said exactly the same thing to me and I feel such privilege that I had first dibs on the fact that he really was a gentle man. He was always always so very fair and so encouraging, and I have seen the way that that pattern in his character permeated through to everyone he met. That phrase a gentle man is high up there on my list of the way that I remember him. It was just his natural way.

“I remember if I was naughty when I was tiny, mum would try to get me in line and then dad would come home and mum would say ‘Nigel's done this or this!’ And he would probably just give Kay a kiss and say ‘I will go and see him.’ And he would just say ‘What is all this then?’ He would never raise his voice. Never. He would just say that ‘mum is doing a hardest and she's got your best interests at heart.’ He would just talk calmly and gently and show me the error of my ways. He was just so calm and just so lovely. And I have tried to do that with my own children. And in fact I try to do that generally, just to think what would my dad do in this situation. Would be rant and rave? And the answer was no. He would always find the right words and he would almost always give encouragement before correction. He was always wise and considered and that’s how I want to be.”

The fondest memories and recollections have poured in from so many people in the few days since Graham’s passing: “So many people are saying what a wonderful, wonderful man he was. I had a message from a former colleague who was saying that even though they only worked together for a short time he will always remember dad’s encouragement and his kind words.

“In his business environment he was absolutely the gentleman too and he had the standards of encouragement that meant that people always believed in themselves. You can think of an analogy with the sports manager who is more carrot than stick, a manager who gets the very best out of everyone and that was what he was like, with encouragement always at the forefront.”

But always too there were the highest standards of professionalism. Typically Graham left behind him two sheets of paper on which he had written out the details of his life and community involvement – a remarkable list of the many, many organisations in which he was actively involved. In his wife Kay in turn, he had the perfect encouragement himself: “I can just imagine mum saying ‘Yes, dear just go and do that.

“He was always so busy and yet he never seemed rushed. He always had time for people.

“When he was at home I remember him spending hours in the study just typing away on his typewriter. He was a hard worker. He never really watched much TV but he loved listening to music, big band music and Glenn Miller and more latterly he got into certain aspects of the jazz world.”

The joy now is that there was peace in his passing – after his suffering.

“I can say that he lived life so well and so to the full. For him to be diagnosed in 2017 with Parkinson's was a real disappointment but it was only really in the last six months that the Parkinson's disease took him from us. He became more and more unstable and he was not able to go out at all but with the agreement of the hospital we had carers so that he could graciously have this final chapter in the surrounds of his own house. His whole world got smaller and smaller and smaller but the thing that amazed me was that he never said ‘This is rotten.’ He would just say that he was feeling ‘a bit below par’ or something like that, and towards the end he was able to squeeze my hand.

“He had such a gentle spirit about him and it just felt the perfect way to see out his life. When he'd gone really downhill it was quite a relief but I'm so pleased that he got to live for his 74th wedding anniversary and then he lived on for another 15 days. He didn't get frustrated or cross or angry. He was always the gentleman. I feel such joy to have known such a gracious man.”

The funeral is likely to be a private ceremony.