There was a very exciting achievement for Ocklynge Junior School’s girls Years 5 & 6 football team, who travelled to Lancing for the final round of The Albion Cup, bringing home a win.

The team qualified only two weeks before in the local round, excited to make the cut for final round against some tough competition locally.

Jacob Clay, Class Teacher and Football Mentor, said: “The girls travel to a premier league stadium (TBC) for the national finals next May. This is an incredible achievement. Ocklynge Juniors hasn't reached the national finals for 20 years and never within girl’s football.

"It is a real triumph for girls’ football and shows the hard work and progression achieved by all. I am hugely proud of them and look forward to seeing them go on to the finals next year.”

#TeamOcklynge girls' team with mentor Jacob Clay (Class Teacher/Football Lead) | Pictured contributed by school

Match report from learners Orla San Emeteriosaid:

“After a nervous start with Ocklynge losing their first match, 2-1 to Thomas A Becket school. The girls won their other games to finish top of their group. Goals came from Yazmin, Mariam and Orla.

In the semi-finals, Ocklynge faced Gildredge House, our local Eastbourne rivals, who they hadn't beaten before. Mariam scored to put our Ocklynge team in the lead. The match ended 1-0 and Ocklynge were in the final!

In the final, they faced Southover School. An across the goal shot flew top-bins for an amazing goal from Orla that put Ocklynge in the lead. They battled hard and were immensely proud to win The Abion Cup!”