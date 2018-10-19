How much unpaid overtime are you clocking up?

A survey has revealed that people are not being paid overtime nearly equivalent to three months pay.

A OnePoll survey commissioned by TotallyMoney shows that 59 per cent of overtime workers do not get compensated for the extra hours they put in — the equivalent of not being paid from October 16 to December 31 .

A TotallyMoney spokesman said: “The survey asked 2,000 workers about the hours they put in and found that unpaid overtime isn’t an occasional effort, but a regular part of working life.

“The research calls into question whether businesses treat employees fairly enough and whether more should be done to compensate them — especially with Christmas fast approaching, where many could do with the money they’ve rightfully earned.

“Employees in the UK on average put in 10.1 hours overtime per week, totalling 469 hours of unpaid work per year for 59 per cent of overtime workers.”

Some 53 per cent of those surveyed said their reason for putting in extra hours was due to “too much work”, with 61 per cent saying they don’t have a good work/life balance. Fifteen per cent said they worked extra because of “pressure from senior figures”.

However, 1.4 per cent said they did overtime to “avoid going home”.

TotallyMoney has created an Overtime Calculator, so people can see how much money they’re potentially missing out on.

Visit: http://www.totallymoney.com/overtime-worth/

Mark Moloney from TotallyMoney said: “While many employees accept overtime as part and parcel of the job, few people realise the extent to which they are working for free.

“We hope the results of the survey will open company eyes to how unfairly they’re treating their employees, and bring about the step change needed for a more equal workplace — especially for women.”