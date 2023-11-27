Offices in village Bexhill setting up for auction

A vacant office building in a village setting on the outskirts of Bexhill is coming up for auction next month.

Burnt House Chambers in Buxton Drive, Sidley is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with New Foundations, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £170,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 13 December.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This freehold former office building is located a short distance from Sidley’s various local amenities, as well as Bexhill town centre with its further amenities and local and national retailers, the seafront and railway station.

Burnt House Chambers

“We are anticipating interest from anyone seeking a versatile property with potential in a popular setting close to amenities and good transport links.”

The property comprises a lower ground floor housing a garage and a ground floor with six rooms, a lobby area, kitchen and two WCs. Outside is a forecourt.

Bidding for the current auction, the final one of the year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday 13 December.