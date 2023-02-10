Official launch of new cancer support centre for Horsham

Olive Tree Cancer Support Group is delighted to announce that the official launch of its second Centre in Horsham, which can be found in Lavinia House, will take place on February 22.

Left to right - Kevin Murdock Olive Tree Volunteer, Terrie Stephens Horsham Centre Manager, Marilyn Drury Crawley Centre Manager.

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group is an independent self-funding charity first established in Crawley over 20 years ago.It provides a range of free therapeutic services to our local community as well as surrounding areas to cancer patients and their families helping them to cope better with their situation, disease and treatment. Expanding our services in Horsham, means we can reach even more people who need support.Both centres are sanctuaries where patients and carers can come, meet and talk with others who understand and provide support and help.The services on offer include counselling and hypnotherapy, which can help with the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Olive Tree also offers a successful coaching programme, financial advice and a wide range of complementary therapies, such as massage, acupuncture, reflexology and others which form part of the centre’s holistic approach to cancer care.

All therapists are qualified, and generously volunteer their time, to help The Olive Tree support as many people as possible.

Anyone who has been affected by cancer can access these services, so please do get in touch. We are here for you!Due to being a self-funding charity The Olive Tree relies on donations and fundraising from within the community to help deliver its important services.