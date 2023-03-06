Official opening of new library at Eastbourne Academy

Students were joined by local author Sebastian Wypart for a talk about how to spark creativity in writing, how to become published and his journey into writing his first book, The Mind’s Limit.
Guests enjoyed a photo booth, design a logo competition, sweet treats, chats with Sebastian and a book swap to encourage the whole household to read. Guests were also invited to contribute to the ‘Library suggestion box’ to ensure the library is inclusive for all and meets the needs of the students.
Tara Hobson - Assistant Headteacher at the Academy said: “Our school is the heart of the community, it was lovely to see so many enthusiastic readers enjoy our library and be proud to be a part of the academy. I am a proud member of The Eastbourne Academy and am looking forward to future events to be held in our wonderful library.”