Official opening of new library at Eastbourne Academy

On Friday the March 3, The Eastbourne Academy officially opened its library. Parents, carers, students, teachers, local librarians and Academy trust members were all invited in to join in with the celebrations.

Tara Hobson - Assistant Headteacher, Daisy Orrell - Librarian, Shelly Lewis LSA Literacy

Students were joined by local author Sebastian Wypart for a talk about how to spark creativity in writing, how to become published and his journey into writing his first book, The Mind’s Limit.

Guests enjoyed a photo booth, design a logo competition, sweet treats, chats with Sebastian and a book swap to encourage the whole household to read. Guests were also invited to contribute to the ‘Library suggestion box’ to ensure the library is inclusive for all and meets the needs of the students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad