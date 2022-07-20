Ambulances and police cars in a cordoned off area on Old Shoreham Road in Hove on Tuesday evening, July 19

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a car, motorcycle and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the A270 Old Shoreham Road shortly before 5pm, at the junction with St Josephs Close.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A motorbike was reported to have collided with a white BMW car, as well as a pedestrian.

Ambulances and police cars in a cordoned off area on Old Shoreham Road in Hove on Tuesday evening, July 19

“Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police asked anybody who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Bookham.

A SECAmb spokesman said: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service.