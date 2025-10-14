Oliver Messel exhibition extended at Glyndebourne

Oliver Messel - Costume designs for Titania from A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Yuyuan Wei

As part of Glyndebourne’s autumn season, the exhibition Oliver Messel: Designer. Maker. Influencer, first unveiled at the start of Festival 2025, will be extended and reimagined with a renewed emphasis on Messel’s enduring impact on contemporary design.

It runs until December 14.

At its heart will be a series of costumes and designs created by 14 students from the MA costume course at Wimbledon College of Arts, developed through a six-month collaboration between Glyndebourne and the University of the Arts London (UAL).

Guided by course leader Veronica Isaac, the students were invited to immerse themselves in the process of designing and constructing costumes for opera. The project has been inspired throughout by the work of Messel, whose distinctive neo-Rococo aesthetic redefined how historic dress was brought to life at Glyndebourne in the post-war period.

Veronica said: “The collaboration with Glyndebourne has offered the MA costume (cohort) a fantastic and unique opportunity to develop and advance their design and making. In discovering and responding to the work of Oliver Messel, they have found creative ways to develop and push their own practice.

“Through the project’s focus on opera, students are encountering and learning more about the constraints and potential of this performance medium, particularly as for many this is their first experience of opera and an opera house.

“Drawing further inspiration from Glyndebourne’s rich history as a venue for world-leading performance and design, the students have also been exposed to the company’s ongoing commitment to more sustainable and ethical practice – the re-use and minimal waste of materialsand to supporting the use of natural dyes.

“The collaboration has provided invaluable support for the students’ professional development after graduation – offering them a showcase for their work and bringing them into contact with expert costume designers and makers.”

As part of the collaboration, the students participated in a series of workshops at Glyndebourne exploring different facets of costume design and making. Some of the opportunities included handling archive costumes and original designs, developing concepts inspired by listening to opera, attending a masterclass on the practicalities of stage design with Gary McCann who designed the costumes and sets for The Merry Widow for Festival 2024, and meeting members of Glyndebourne’s costume department to learn about the processes of designing, fabricating and fitting costumes for opera today. The project also encouraged students to consider sustainability in their practice, incorporating recycled, found or unconventional materials wherever possible. Several of the final pieces even feature surplus fabrics repurposed from Glyndebourne’s own costume department.

On display throughout the exhibition will be a selection of costumes, design sketches, models and props, with each student’s work directly inspired by Oliver Messel’s creative approach.

Oliver Messel: Designer, Maker, Influencer will be available to view in person to ticket holders and by appointment throughout Glyndebourne Autumn Season 2025, which runs until December 14. A selection of the works included will be available to view online at glyndebourne.com.