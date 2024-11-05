‘Olly Murs’ surprises Bexhill care home resident, Mavis on her 95th birthday

Mavis Bliss enjoyed a special surprise on her 95th birthday which she celebrated at Earlsfield Court care home in Bexhill. Knowing that she is a huge Olly Murs fan, the care home staff arranged for a life-size cardboard cutout of her pop hero to be present at her birthday celebrations.

Daniel Ridgway, Home Admissions Advisor at Earlsfield Court explained: “Mavis is very possibly Olly’s biggest and oldest fan. She is often heard in our bistro saying ‘Alexa, play Olly Murs’ and she sings along to all his songs.

"We wanted to make her 95th birthday a special day for her and, given that we weren’t able to get Olly to attend in person, we arranged for the life size cardboard cutout of Olly to be at her birthday celebrations instead. Mavis has an incredible sense of humour and is a much-loved member of our Earlsfield Court family so it was great to see how much she appreciated this gesture.”

Mavis celebrated her birthday with friends and family, including a surprise visit from friends at the retirement complex where she previously lived.

Mavis Bliss said: “I love Olly. He has a great voice and personality – so this was the icing on the cake to make my birthday so memorable. On the day of my birthday I was surrounded by other residents who have now become my friends and the lovely staff here at Earlsfield Court.

“Olly wasn’t my only birthday surprise. I couldn't believe it when all my friends from the retirement complex where I used to live took a mini-bus here to surprise me. I took them to see Olly, who is now in my room.

"My nephew also visited a couple of days later and we went out for a lovely lunch overlooking the sea in Bexhill. My 95th birthday has been very special.”

