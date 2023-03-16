Omid Djalili to headline Hastings Beer Festival Comedy Night

Multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili will be leading a stellar evening of laughs this summer on The Oval as Hastings Beer and Music Festival (HBMF) has announced the line-up for the comedy night it will be hosting July 6.

Omid Djalili

Intelligent, always provocative, entertaining, Omid’s legendary stand-up performances are a captivating comedy masterclass. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage, earning praise across the world for his performances.

Omid also hosts his own ITV quiz show, The Winning Combination. He appeared in the smash hit Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix. Omid also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevvye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof.

The line-up for the evening will include Emmanuel Sonubi and Keith Farnan. Sonubi has only been on the comedy circuit for what feels like "five minutes" and he's already garnered himself a reputation as the "one to watch"! Having gone from opening spot to closing BBC's Live at the Apollo in an incredibly short space of time, he is truly a rising star of UK comedy.

Keith Farnan is currently in high demand around the UK and Europe, headlining all the major clubs and festivals. His critically acclaimed solo shows have seen him gracing the stage of the prestigious Royal Festival Hall and London’s Soho Theatre.

The evening is one part of the three-day festival that has been run by volunteers since 1982 and has raised over £1 million for local good causes. This is the first year that the event has had a dedicated comedy night as HBMF Chairman Peter May explains: “We are really excited about the comedy night and delighted to be able to get such great names for it. As well as raising money we aim to provide three days of great entertainment for the town, we felt that a night of laughter is just what everyone needs.”

