On the lookout for illegal waste carriers

Spot checks on Wealden’s roads have resulted in one waste carrier left with no vehicle to drive home.

Last month’s combined operation by Sussex Police and Wealden District Council’s Street Scene team found the driver had no insurance or Waste Carrier’s Licence.

The van, and its load of scrap metal, was impounded until the correct documentation was produced, and fees and fines paid.

The vehicle occupants were unable to provide a Waste Carrier’s Licence, which is a legal requirement when transporting waste commercially. They were issued with a producers notice by Wealden’s Street Scene team which requires them to produce the correct documentation within seven days.

“We can do more than clear up after fly tips and prosecute the culprits,” said Cllr Ann Newton, Wealden Cabinet member responsible for the environment. “We will continue to work with Sussex Police to carry out spot checks on vehicles which may be suspected of carrying waste illegally.

“We are always vigilant. We must prevent rogue waste carriers from spoiling our countryside with dumped waste that they have been paid to dispose of.”

The joint operation resulted in a number of other drivers being given advice about their responsibilities in relation to carrying waste. Several others were asked for documentation which they later produced.

If you require information on the requirements for waste carrying, advice is available from the Environment Agency either online or over the phone.

Householders should always check for and see a Waste Carrier’s Licence for anyone removing waste from their property. A receipt and/or photo of the licence can be requested and kept. There are significant penalties if your waste is found dumped and you cannot prove that you made any checks.

If you have any concerns about waste carriers or fly tipping, please contact the Street Scene team on street.scene@wealden.gov.uk or 01892 602735.