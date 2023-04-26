One of the largest groups of Lay Ministers to be commissioned for Sussex

The Bishop will lead a special service at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday (29 April) to commission 43 new Lay Ministers from Anglican churches across Sussex.
Those to be commissioned have completed their skills-based training for Authorised Lay Ministry (ALM) enabling them to share in the public ministry of the local churches in which they serve. This happens in different ways but, in general, ALMs lead, establish or work within a team of people in a particular area of ministry as well as encouraging and developing the gifts of others.
The Revd Jayne Prestwood, Officer for Lay Vocation and Ministry, runs the training programme. She said: “It is wonderful to be commissioning another large cohort of Authorised Lay Ministers who will be exercising a variety of different ministries across the diocese. We welcome them all to their new roles.’
Authorised Lay Ministry is recognised across the Church of England as a vibrant and growing expression of lay ministry. The Diocese continues to expand its ALM training programme to provide flexible and affordable skills-based training in a variety of different ministries.
ALM training is a one-year programme and candidates can choose various areas of work: children's, pastoral, youth, family or community ministry as well as worship & liturgy, mission-enabling, or ministry in the workplace.
Please pray for all our candidates as they start this new ministry.
List of those being commissioned and the parish they currently serve in.
Charles Jardine All Saints in Herstmonceux and St Mary Magdalene in WartlingGaynor Deal St Augustine's Scaynes Hill
Maria Brett St Augustine's Scaynes Hill
Patsy Bailey St Mary Newick
Sue Jenner St Ethelburga Church, St Leonards
Austen Hindman St Mark's Church, Holbrook
Matt Thorpe St Symphorian
Rachel Russell Christ Church Ore / St. Helen’s Ore Hastings
Dorrie Langler Chanctonbury Church
Helen Winning Holy Trinity Hurst Green
Iris Collins Ashington
Jill Kerney Sompting & South Lancing
Jo Willis Chanctonbury Church
Mary Thurston Mary’s and St Peters Hampden
Rod Ewen Chanctonbury Church
Sally Scott Ralphs St John's, Meads
Sarah Binney Chanctonbury Church
Sarah Collison Chanctonbury Church
Trevor Amey St Mary the Virgin, Willingdon
Beverley Boylan St John Tidebrook
Chris Tanner St Mary’s, Slindon (Slindon, Eartham & Madehurst)
Claire Ralf St Peter & St Paul, West Wittering
Den Mackey St Michael and All Angels
Gladys Masvosva St Mary's Church, Kemp Town
Hannah Holloway St Mary Pulborogh
Holly Draper Chanctonbury Church
Ian Tout St Peter's Sompting (Parish of South Lancing and Sompting)
Jenn Marshall St Mary's Clymping (Clymping, Yapton & Ford)
Joan Bull St Mary the Virgin, Felpham
Kim Carter St John's, Southbourne
Kit White St Michael's West Grinstead
Leonard Joseph Christ Church, Eastbourne
Linda Murphy St Peter Cowfold
Mark Ralf St Peter & St Paul, West Wittering
Martin Lindsay St Peter & St Paul, Wadhurst (United Benefice ofWadhurst, Tidebrook and Stonegate)
Sebastian Pelissier St Nicholas, Worth (Worth, Pound Hill and Maidenbower)
Simon Langton St Peter Cowfold
Stephen Stordy St John Tidebrook
Sue Graham Smith St James Birdham
Tim Jackson St Mary Hartfield
Tina Robertson St Julians Kingston Bucci Hove
You can find out more about training for Authorised Lay Ministry from the Diocese of Chichester website: chichester.anglican.org/authorised-lay-ministry/