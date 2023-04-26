One of the largest groups of Lay Ministers to be commissioned for Sussex

The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, is to lead a special service at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday (29 April) to commission 43 new Lay Ministers from Anglican churches across Sussex, one of the largest year-group commissioned since the programme began.

The lay ministers will be commissioned in glorious Chichester Cathedral

Those to be commissioned have completed their skills-based training for Authorised Lay Ministry (ALM) enabling them to share in the public ministry of the local churches in which they serve. This happens in different ways but, in general, ALMs lead, establish or work within a team of people in a particular area of ministry as well as encouraging and developing the gifts of others.

The Revd Jayne Prestwood, Officer for Lay Vocation and Ministry, runs the training programme. She said: “It is wonderful to be commissioning another large cohort of Authorised Lay Ministers who will be exercising a variety of different ministries across the diocese. We welcome them all to their new roles.’

Authorised Lay Ministry is recognised across the Church of England as a vibrant and growing expression of lay ministry. The Diocese continues to expand its ALM training programme to provide flexible and affordable skills-based training in a variety of different ministries.

ALM training is a one-year programme and candidates can choose various areas of work: children's, pastoral, youth, family or community ministry as well as worship & liturgy, mission-enabling, or ministry in the workplace.

Please pray for all our candidates as they start this new ministry.

List of those being commissioned and the parish they currently serve in.

Charles Jardine All Saints in Herstmonceux and St Mary Magdalene in WartlingGaynor Deal St Augustine's Scaynes Hill

Maria Brett St Augustine's Scaynes Hill

Patsy Bailey St Mary Newick

Sue Jenner St Ethelburga Church, St Leonards

Austen Hindman St Mark's Church, Holbrook

Matt Thorpe St Symphorian

Rachel Russell Christ Church Ore / St. Helen’s Ore Hastings

Dorrie Langler Chanctonbury Church

Helen Winning Holy Trinity Hurst Green

Iris Collins Ashington

Jill Kerney Sompting & South Lancing

Jo Willis Chanctonbury Church

Mary Thurston Mary’s and St Peters Hampden

Rod Ewen Chanctonbury Church

Sally Scott Ralphs St John's, Meads

Sarah Binney Chanctonbury Church

Sarah Collison Chanctonbury Church

Trevor Amey St Mary the Virgin, Willingdon

Austen Hindman St Mary's, Pulborough

Beverley Boylan St John Tidebrook

Chris Tanner St Mary’s, Slindon (Slindon, Eartham & Madehurst)

Claire Ralf St Peter & St Paul, West Wittering

Den Mackey St Michael and All Angels

Gladys Masvosva St Mary's Church, Kemp Town

Hannah Holloway St Mary Pulborogh

Holly Draper Chanctonbury Church

Ian Tout St Peter's Sompting (Parish of South Lancing and Sompting)

Jenn Marshall St Mary's Clymping (Clymping, Yapton & Ford)

Joan Bull St Mary the Virgin, Felpham

Kim Carter St John's, Southbourne

Kit White St Michael's West Grinstead

Leonard Joseph Christ Church, Eastbourne

Linda Murphy St Peter Cowfold

Mark Ralf St Peter & St Paul, West Wittering

Martin Lindsay St Peter & St Paul, Wadhurst (United Benefice ofWadhurst, Tidebrook and Stonegate)

Sebastian Pelissier St Nicholas, Worth (Worth, Pound Hill and Maidenbower)

Simon Langton St Peter Cowfold

Stephen Stordy St John Tidebrook

Sue Graham Smith St James Birdham

Tim Jackson St Mary Hartfield

Tina Robertson St Julians Kingston Bucci Hove