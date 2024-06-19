The fire service said no injuries were reported but said: “At the height of the fire, 10 fire engines from neighbouring stations attended the fire to bring the fire under control. Crews from East and West Sussex worked hard throughout the afternoon.”

They also advised nearby members of the public to keep their windows and doors closed. After the operation the fire service thanked businesses and residents ‘for their patience and support’ while their crew worked at the site.

The fire caused structural damage building and, shortly after, Capital Hair & Beauty – a supplier of hair and beauty products – warned of delays to customer orders after a fire at its Burgess Hill warehouse.

1 . Major fire at Victoria Industrial Estate in 2023 West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to the scene of the fire on Consort Way at 2.58pm on Monday, June 19 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306194

