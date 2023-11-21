OneFamily colleagues have green fingers volunteering with Martlets

Brighton based financial services company, OneFamily, continues to support local hospice, Martlets, as colleagues become volunteer gardeners at the new site.

Ten OneFamily team members spent the day on Tuesday 14th November digging up weeds, planting wildflowers and bringing in benches ready to welcome patients and visitors.

OneFamily has been a longstanding supporter of Martlets, with colleagues regularly volunteering to maintain the gardens in previous years.

The company recently sponsored one of the Shaun the Sheep sculptures in this year’s charity art trail around Brighton and Hove. Team members participated in various fundraising events that took place during the trail, including the abseil off the Brighton i360. The sculpture trail has helped to raise vital funds for the charity, which started re-building its hospice home in 2022.

OneFamily gardening

Gemma Bellamy, Senior Marketing Executive at OneFamily, was one of the gardening volunteers. She said “Martlets holds a special place in many locals’ hearts, so it’s great be a small part of the amazing remodel of the hospice.

“Despite the elements being against us at the beginning, we didn’t let that stop us from rolling up our sleeves and getting stuck in. It was such a sense of achievement at the end of the day, thinking of all the families that the gardens may provide a little peace for during very difficult times.”