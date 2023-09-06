OneFamily supports Brighton hospice Martlets in art trail

Brighton-based financial services company, OneFamily, continues to support local hospice, Martlets, as sponsors of this year’s Shaun by the Sea sculpture trail.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

OneFamily has sponsored one of over 40 giant sheep that have been individually hand-painted by local artists. The Wild in Art event will begin on the 9th September and take place in the heart of the city for eight weeks, raising vital funds for the hospice.

The OneFamily team is also getting involved in the Shear Drop challenge, with several members of staff braving the 450ft drop from the Brighton i360 to raise money for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Ferrari, Customer Operations Director at OneFamily, is one of the individuals taking part. He said, “The abseiling sounded like a great way to fundraise for Martlets and support the amazing work that they do with families in the local community. I’m always up for new ways to challenge myself, so I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

OneFamily team

As well as raising funds for the local hospice, Shaun by the Sea is set to bring the whole community together, with the previous two art trails in Brighton attracting thousands of locals to participate in the trail.

OneFamily chose to sponsor Briny Sheep, created by Danni Smith who was also an artist in Martlets’ previous art trail, Snailspace.

Danni Smith said, “My design is inspired by our local wetlands and sea kelp rewilding. I hope it will encourage people to learn a bit more about our wildlife and get involved in local projects. I can’t wait to see all the Shaun selfies and walk the trail with my family and friends – there’s a sheep for everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy Nyahasha, CEO of OneFamily, said, “We’re thrilled to be sponsors of Shaun by the Sea this year, not only to support Martlets, but to also bring fun, colour, and a strong sense of community together in Brighton. The whole team loved getting involved when we sponsored a Snowdog back in 2016, and Bella now has pride of place in our office garden terrace.