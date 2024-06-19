Open-air Music in the Park comes to Burgess Hill!

The event, funded by Burgess Hill Town Council, will feature local talent including Amber T, Clementine (aka Georgia Thursting) and Disco B’stards. With food from Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and Olly’s Fish Shack; Park View Kiosk and the Cricket Club bar will also be open for refreshments.

Amber T is a local rising star with over 1 million Spotify streams. Bringing some alt-pop bangers to St John’s Park, Amber will be sure to get everybody up and moving as she kick-starts the event at 6pm.

Clementine (aka Georgia Thursting) will be performing an eclectic set of songs that everyone will know and love. Everyone will be singing along with her fabulous spins on some classic tunes!

Our headliners, Disco B’stards will be bringing some sparkle to the night as they finish the event in style! Guaranteed to get everyone up and moving, the event will be finished in glittery disco style!

So, bring a chair, picnic blanket and your dancing shoes and come on down to St John’s Park! The performances start at 6pm so be sure to get down early!

For more information, visit https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/open-air-music-in-the-park/