Opera At Sunset offers opera delights at Brighton Open Air Theatre

Simon Gray Presents is offering Opera At Sunset which will be performed on Thursday, June 26 at The Brighton Open Air Theatre. There will be one performance at 7pm.

The show, devised by Simon Gray, will be a programme of arias, ensembles and choruses from popular and lesser-known operas featuring a cast of experienced opera singers. Included in the performance will be music from operas by Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Delibes, Rossini, Donizetti, Charpentier, Bizet, and many more.

Tickets £16.50/concessions £15.00 available from BOAT Box Office Dyke Road, Hove, or online via www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk

The cast includes Karen Orchin, Alice Hamilton, Veronica Brooks (sopranos), Hilary Andrews (mezzo soprano), and Matt Connelly and Matthew Clark (tenors). Guest performer is Lindsey McKee, a soprano based in Missouri, USA where she has worked across the Midwest performing in musical theatre, opera and concerts, including appearances with the Lyric Opera, Union Avenue Opera Theatre and the St Louis Philharmonic. Also from the USA is baritone Daniel Neer who has sung with major US opera companies including the New York City Opera, Washington National Opera, Gotham Chamber Opera, and has appeared on Broadway in Baz Luhrmann’s La Boheme, and in Coram Boy.

The soloists will be backed by a chorus of 30 singers. The accompanist is Rachel Fryer, an experienced pianist who has performed throughout the UK, has broadcast on Classic FM and on European radio and TV. She has also worked with Glyndebourne Youth Opera.