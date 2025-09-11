Opera will be Hostage International fund-raiser

Verdi’s opera classic La Traviata will be performed by London’s City Music Services in the surroundings of Denmans Garden on October 11 to raise funds for Hostage International.

The charity provides specialist assistance for people affected by kidnappings and arbitrary detention worldwide, offering expert assistance to the families of hostages and former hostages throughout their ordeal and beyond.

While Hostage International isn’t involved in the resolution of hostage situations, it offers practical guidance, trauma support and information to those living through the complexities of international hostage situations. Co-founded in 2004 by former hostage Sir Terry Waite and Carlo Laurenzi, it is the longest-established international charity offering independent and tailored support for families affected by a hostage incident regardless of their nationality or place of residence and is currently supporting around 100 individuals.

The fund-raising event was the brainchild of Hostage International volunteer fundraiser, Jo Bowen, who wants more people to be aware of, and support the work of Hostage International.

Jo, from Felpham, said: “Having travelled extensively throughout my life for both work and play and seen some difficult situations, I know that a kidnap or arbitrary detention could happen to anyone at any point – for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. As such I want to help raise awareness and funds for this unique charity which offers expert help for people caught up in terrible situations.

“I enjoy opera so thought I’d organise this fundraiser to bring two things close to my heart together – music and Hostage International. We are hugely grateful to everyone at Denmans Garden in helping us to highlight how important the work of this charity is, and I hope that we raise as much as possible.

“The team from Denmans are generously donating their venue, and City Music Services will be performing La Traviata with professional and amateur singers. This is City Music’s second operatic performance at Denmans. Patrons of Hostage International, both former hostages, John McCarthy and Judith Tebbutt, will be attending the event to introduce the performance and highlight the work of the charity.”

Tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/la-traviata-tickets-1427206375689

Gwendolyn van Paasschen, owner of Denmans, said: “As long-time supporters of Hostage International and its sister organisation Hostage US, we are honoured to welcome John and Jude here at Denmans Garden for this very special event. Hostage International provides unique and much needed services especially to the families of hostages who face unimaginable, complex, and heart-rending circumstances. We hope this evening of stories and music provided by the phenomenal City Music team will help spread the word about Hostage International’s work and will raise much needed funds for this vital mission.”