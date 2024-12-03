Operation Limit: Sussex Police start winter crackdown on drink and drug drivers

Sussex Police have launched their winter crackdown on drink and drugdrivers on December 1.

They say there will be increased drug testing of motorists on roads as part of the annual crackdown on drivers over the limit. Additional patrols will be in place as part of the nationwide campaign to tackled rink and drug driving called Operation Limit.

The focus on drug-driving follows a rise in the number of drug-driving offences detected across the country, and officers will also be continuing their efforts to catch drink-drivers as well. Motorists are being warned that there are no excuses for drink or drug-driving as Sussex Police launched the annual winter crackdown campaign at the start of the week.

They point out being over the limit can have fatal consequences, with drink and drug-driving being one of the the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. But it also has consequences for those who are caught while over the limit, such as losing their driving licence and potentially losing their job as a result. The campaign runs from December 1 to January 1, and appeals tot he public’s sense of shared responsibility to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured.

Sussex Police Drink Driving Crackdown

Officers will carry out additional patrols and stop checks, above the regular patrols which take place 24/7, every day of the year. There will also be more drug-testing of drivers being carried out. During last year’s campaign, Sussex Police made a total of 261 arrests, of which 56% were for drug driving related offences.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who also is the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Driving while intoxicated through alcohol or drugs destroys lives, but tragically every day we still see reckless drivers getting behind the wheel. They are putting themselves and all other road users at risk. People who consume alcohol or drugs and then drive need to be stopped .Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders. We urge the public to persuade friends and loved ones not to get behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol or drugs, and if that fails, for them to report those drivers to the police so they can be stopped before they cause a needless fatality.

"Many motorists may not realise that they are still over the limit for alcohol the morning after Christmas parties or a night out with friends. Meanwhile those who consume drugs may not realise that the chemicals stay in their bodies for a long time, which means they can be over the drug-drive limit for a considerable period after taking them.”

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, Head of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our officers will be joined by officers from across the force to carry out increased patrols and stop checks on the road networks. This is in addition to our existing patrols which we carry out 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Through education, engagement, and enforcement, we aim to reduce the devastating impact of drink and drug-driving. We will deal robustly with offenders. So while our officers can’t be everywhere, they could be anywhere and there really is no excuse for drivers who put their own safety and the safety of everyone else at risk.”

In keeping with previous campaigns Sussex Police will be publishing the names of some of those convicted to raise awareness of the issue and to act as a deterrent to others from committing the same offence. The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include: Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else; A minimum 12-month ban; An unlimited fine; A possible prison sentence; A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; An increase in your car insurance costs; Difficulty travelling to countries such as the USA.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111 or report it online crimestoppers-uk.org. The campaign is being supported by the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Surrey Road Safe

