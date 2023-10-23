The Foundation’s Education Academy teams scored 11 between them to each progress into the next round of their respective cup competitions last week.

The National Football Youth League holds a Premier Cup and League Cup each season with both sides coming out with big wins last week.

​The Premier division side welcomed Peterborough United to the Camping World Community Stadium in Horsham on Wednesday afternoon and left the day with a 4-1 victory.

Attacker Safwan Ahmed equalised early on with a penalty, before Harry Stone put the reds ahead shortly before half-time.

Striker and goalscorer Cavan Chedzey (Photo: willvictorphoto)

Ilias Al Meskin and substitute Jack Hayes scored in the second half to see the game off and take Crawley into the next round of the competition.

​The South Reserves, playing in their League Cup competition, beat their QPR College visitors 6-2, having gone ahead within seconds of kick-off thanks to striker Cavan Chedzey.

After Alfie Sayle made it two, and three, Chedzey scored before QPR replied on half-time to go in to the dressing room 4-1 up.

Freddie Hammond scored following a Chedzey corner before turning provider himself for Luke York to finish off from his corner.

​The results mean that both sides progress into the next round of the competitions with draws being announced soon.

​The Foundation’s Elite and Development fixtures have been taking place this week, with the under-9s team travelling to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Academy training facilities in Lancing for the games.

The under-7 and under-8 teams were also in action last week with coaches Luke Toughey, Nat Taylor and Zack Lamont joining the rest of the programme in their games against Lancing Colts and Worthing United, respectively, on the Broadfield Stadium ball court.

​In other news there is currently a vacancy at the Foundation for a media and content manager to join the team this November.

Someone with a background in community work is desirable and this would suit candidates with a videography, photography and writing background.

To apply, please send a CV and covering letter to [email protected].

​

Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. Its mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people. Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.