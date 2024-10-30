“A Budget that doesn’t fix social care is not the Budget we need” says Horsham MP

John Milne, MP for Horsham, has said the extra funding for the NHS announced in the Budget must deliver improved health services for local people, including through extra GP and NHS dentist appointments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that although the government has raised taxes and given itself significantly more flexibility to invest, key issues have not been addressed.

Fixing social care will be crucial to take pressure off local health services and give older people the care they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the Budget, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne said: “Along with my party I campaigned strongly for urgent support for the NHS, and especially for better access to GPs and dental care. So I’m glad to see the Chancellor has directed support towards health services.

John Milne MP

“However it seems the new government has repeated the Conservatives' mistake of neglecting social care. Fixing the hole in care services isn’t just a good thing in itself, it’s also the cheapest, fastest and most effective way to make a dent in NHS waiting lists. We have sought to work on a cross party basis to tackle this crisis, so the absence of detail regarding social care is concerning.

“I am also very concerned about the impact of the government’s increase to Employer’s National Insurance, which is a tax on jobs that will hit our small businesses and high streets. The government should instead be raising the money we need by reversing tax cuts for the big banks and asking the social media giants to pay a bit more.

“Furthermore, after everything that’s been said it’s incredibly disappointing to see the new government push ahead with cuts to the winter fuel allowance. This one issue has caused more anxiety for Horsham residents than anything else since the election. I will use my new role on the Work & Pensions Select Committee to push for more ways to reduce the impact on vulnerable Horsham pensioners and over the next few days I will raise important local concerns in the debate.”