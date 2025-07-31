A carpet of colour – enjoy a walk on the heath this summer with Anna Allum, Visitor Experience Manager, RSPB Pulborough Brooks.

By Anna Allum
Contributor
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Heather bursts into flower in late summer, turning our West Sussex heathlands into stunning seas of pink and purple. We are lucky to have one of the planet’s rarest habitats – lowland heathland – on our doorsteps so head out and enjoy the views and search for special wildlife too.

There are three kinds of Heather to search for, the most abundant being Common Heather otherwise known as ‘Ling’ which covers the heath with its small but bright pink flowers. It is an important food source for several species of butterflies and moths including the spectacular Emperor Moth. It’s also the place to look for the small but stunning Heather spider – a crab spider that mimics the colour of a heather flower and patiently awaits its prey.

Cross-leaved Heather has larger pink flowers and leaves that grow from the stem in whorls of 4. This species prefers wetter areas - a useful indicator if you are exploring and don’t want to get stuck in a bog!

Last up is Bell Heather with its vibrant purple, bell-shaped flowers. It provides nectar for a range of insects including the rare Silver-studded Blue butterfly.

Amongst the heather, the patches of bare ground are perfect for solitary bees and wasps looking to excavate their nest chambers in the sandy earth. Tussocks of Purple Moor-grass are the ideal location for spiders – such as the stunning Wasp Spider - to spin their webs ready to catch a grasshopper.

She mimics a wasp’s colouration to avoid being eaten - the warning colours suggesting she might have a sting. She can’t do any harm to us, but a male Wasp Spider must take a risk if he wants to mate with her – the smaller males are occasionally eaten by the female as a tasty snack to give her the energy to lay lots of eggs.

Emperor moth

1. Contributed

Emperor moth Photo: Submitted

The heathland at RSPB Pulborough Brooks

2. Contributed

The heathland at RSPB Pulborough Brooks Photo: Submitted

Wasp Spider

3. Contributed

Wasp Spider Photo: Submitted

Emperor moth caterpillar eating heather.

4. Contributed

Emperor moth caterpillar eating heather. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RSPBWest Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice