'A Prayer For Sussex'

A few years ago my life was very different, more prosperous huge family gatherings, mum dad and me, two wonderful cats, church and a very diffrent government to what we have now.

I wasn’t always religious for me it’s something I fell into abit randomly, for me it’s not so much about religion but more the welcoming side, all are welcome and safe in church. I only got into Christianity and church through my art and an art trail I did in balcombe at St Mary’s church when Reverend Desmond burton was priest in charge not forgetting penny burton which made up the dynamic duo in church.

I was trying to find the words to sum up the feelings and emotions of being part of Balcombe church. It was the kindness and quaint village atmosphere, being part of something special. It also wasn’t so much the hymns and music but the social side the teas coffees and cakes after the service a way of catching up with congregation it gave you a sense of wellbeing something positive and good in your life, you were then ready for the day ahead to reflect.

The memories of Balcombe make me smile even to this day, to me its a very unique place, picturesque, everyone knows everyone I have some really really good fond memories of Balcombe and the fantastic team at the Half Moon and listening to music on my iPod as I walked into the village many years ago. My routine was to go from church walk round the corner and catch up with a dear friend in the Half Moon.

Life changes sometimes things happen and for some reason we fell away from faith and the church and left the village me and mum and dad we never went back.

I never forgot my time at St Mary’s church, Reverend Desmond Burton, his jokes and tales at the altar and fantastic Christmas events, different times.

After leaving the church many a time we drove past St Mary’s perched up on the edge in Balcombe as you go round the bend.

The beauty about faith it’s not always the building which carries your faith you carry your faith with you the church as a building is only part of it.

Several years down the line after a lot of turmoil in my life church and faith is back in my life. I wrote about loneliness, isolation and being single, I wanted to get my life back on track back into what I use to do including my touch of faith.

So I googled local churches I emailed St Wilfred’s in Haywards Heath asked if I would be welcome I was, “result”. Church and faith and Christianity isn’t for everyone. For me it’s a welcoming place just walk in and take a seat, no judgement no persecution a calming historical relic with historical and spiritual importance with a very unique musty smell that all churches have with wafts of melted candle wax from extinguished flames in the air, a way of socialising and being healthy and calm.

I was sitting in church admiring the light coming through the stain glass windows thinking the masons must have spent hours doing the masonry in that church carving those stones.

Faith and religion and Christianity to some people is extremely important and sacred, when you join a church in a funny way your checked out will you fit in does he have ulterior motives as your new.

So far I’ve been to church St Wilfred’s in Haywards Heath a couple of times also a couple of their coffee mornings as well. I’ve also offered to help out as well to keep me active and motivated and talking to people whatever is needed, how ever I can help.

Similar to my railway groups youthful faces are needed, for the future of the faith and heritage to be passed on for future generations.

We had a baptism recently I’ve never seen a baptism before, Fr. Edward splashed holy water on all the congregation as part of the service a very unique and special occasion for all.

The realities these churches and places of worship rely a lot on fund raising and donation for repairs and costs for heating maintenance and other basic necessities

Final Thought:-

Just recently with the opening of the Paris Olympics it heightened the topic and issue of faith and Christianity with slight controversy, faith and religion is not to be mocked or belittled it is to be respected.

I think the best example of the importance of belief and faith was getting in a taxi recently I got in and the taxi driver was playing the Quran/Koran. I’d never heard the Quran/Koran sung and spoken out audibly very very different but he said he needed some spiritual enlightenment to start his morning.

Already my future with the church has been discussed with a possible confirmation a special service renewing of my faith.

In church a pray was given recently we prayed for the residents and visitors of Haywards Heath so I extend that pray through this bit of writing.

In church they say “Peace be with you and also with you!

For services at St Mary's Balcombe and St Wilfred's Haywards Heath please look at their websites.