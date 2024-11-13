A tribute to actor Tim West CBE
British acting legend Tim West CBE has sadly passed away.
Hastings Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean paid tribute to the British actor.
"Tim West was simply a television legend, famous for a multiple array of acting positions in fictional and non fiction programmes including two of Britain's best loved soap operas Eastenders and Coronation Street.
"My sincerely condolences go to his wife, actress Prunella Scales, his family, friends, colleagues and everyone who's hearts and minds he touched through his various acting and broadcasting roles.
"I met him a few times at various functions across the United Kingdom and found him always charming, very thoughtful and an extremely caring and kind person with a large heart.
"He was a wonder person, looking after the love of his life Prunella, supporting a multitude of charitable and voluntary causes whilst still working within the broadcasting industry.
Tim will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."