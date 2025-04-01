A warm welcome for lifeguards returning to Rother

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are blessed with some stunning coastline and lovely countryside in Rother, and as we head into the Easter school holidays, it’s the perfect time to get out and about and explore our district.

Anyone visiting Camber Sands later this month will see the return of RNLI lifeguards, who start monitoring the beach at Camber Central from April 18.

The charity’s lifeguards will cover weekends and bank holidays until May 18. From May 24 until the end of September, the service will be in operation seven days a week.

Later in the summer, from July 19, lifeguards will also be on duty at Bexhill on Sea beach.

We are extremely grateful for the RNLI’s support again this season as they work with our own coastal team to ensure everyone enjoys their visits to the seaside.

More information about our beautiful beaches and the facilities available can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/leisure-and-events/beaches-and-coastline/

As I mentioned in my last column, we and other councils across East Sussex have been discussing an interim plan for the reorganisation of local government in our county.

Last month, our council agreed to back an initial plan for a single East Sussex authority, on the current county council boundaries.

Our colleagues at Wealden, Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings district and borough councils and at East Sussex County Council have also all agreed that work towards proposals for a single local authority in East Sussex should continue.

I appreciate that progress has been swift on these devolution proposals, and whilst we may not have asked for the fast pace, it is important we are in a position to shape the changes rather than have them imposed upon us.

The agreed interim plan is not a final decision, and we will continue to work in partnership with our local authority colleagues to make sure we do what’s right for the residents of Rother.

Details of the interim plan will be shared in due course through a public consultation. I urge residents, businesses, local organisations, and our parish and town councils to have their say when the consultation starts.

We have made it clear reorganisation has to be funded by central Government and not from existing councils’ budgets, which are already under pressure.

In Rother, we continue to face a significant funding gap and as a result we recently announced changes to the work we are able to carry out in parks, gardens and open spaces across the district.

We will continue to ensure our play areas are safe, watercourses are clear, and litter is collected regularly, focusing maintenance on popular, high-profile parks and open spaces.

But we have had to make reductions in ornamental planting and bedding and we will be continuing to maintain some sites as long grass to reduce costs and encourage biodiversity.

Other changes have been introduced for grass cutting and grounds maintenance at sports clubs.

These are not changes we want to make, but the unprecedented financial situation we face means we have to make decisions about non-statutory services to help protect critical services such as housing and the homeless, and waste collections.